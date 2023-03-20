x

March 20, 2023

General News

Penelope Lagos on Cassius Eco Fashion, Her New Sustainable Footwear Line

March 20, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Penelope Lagos footwear Cassius A7402463_V2B
Sandals from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi

NEW YORK – Penelope Lagos spoke with The National Herald about launching her new footwear line, Cassius Eco Fashion.

“Cassius Eco Fashion is a sustainable, vegan, cruelty free and eco-friendly line,” she told TNH. “I currently have five styles, two sneakers, two sandals and a flip flop all named after Greek goddesses, sizes 6-10, for the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.”

“The shoes are made at a small factory in Portugal,” Lagos continued. “All the styles are inspired by Greece and my family’s background using the Greek key on our signature sneaker ‘The Calliope’. You will also notice the colors reflect the beauty of Greece.”

Lagos’ parents are both from Greece, her father from Thisvi and mother from Mani.

“As a professional footwear fit model for the last 15 years, I have easily tried on a million shoes,” Lagos noted. “I’ve always said, ‘When your shoes fit good, you feel good,’ and I want every customer to feel their very best.”

Penelope Lagos launched Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi
Sneakers from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi

“The name Cassius originates from the Latin word meaning ‘hollow’, aligning with the cork materials used to create this collection,” according to Lagos’ website. “Cassius is also the name of my beloved best friend and dog who passed away in 2015. His memory lives on and is the impetus for Cassius Eco Fashion to give back and be a voice for the voiceless. A portion of all sales will be donated to various animal organizations throughout the country.”

When asked how long the process took from idea to realization, Lagos told TNH that she had always had the idea for her own footwear line and last year during a fitting remotely due to the pandemic she decided to focus on making her idea a reality and she was able to launch Cassius Eco Fashion in March of this year.

She will also be participating in a pop-up shop with The Greek Store, 612 Boulevard (Kenilworth Blvd. between Michigan Avenue and 24th Streets) in Kenilworth, NJ, on Saturday, May 6 (the weekend before Mother’s Day). More information is available on The Greek Store website: http://www.eatgreek.com/.

Cassius Eco Fashion also offers free standard shipping on orders $100 or more to shipping addresses within the United States.

Learn more about Cassius Eco Fashion online: www.cassiusecofashion.com.

Flip flops from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi
Sneakers featuring the Greek key from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi
Sandals from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi
Flip flops from Penelope Lagos’ Cassius Eco Fashion, a sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly line. Photo: Michael Livi

 

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

