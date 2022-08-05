x

August 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan is Irresponsible and Dangerous

August 5, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Taiwan Asia Pelosi
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, center, pose for a photo during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

As this commentary was being written, the plane of Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. Speaker of the House, was landing in Taiwan.

The question is – and a lot may depend on the answer, even World War III – should she have gone or not? Is it a good idea or is it causing a crisis from which nothing good will come for the United States and the world?

Her visit, in my opinion, is an irresponsible, dangerous action, with no possible tangible positive outcome for Taiwan and the United States.

Taiwan is a small island – compared with the enormous size of China – and is located about 100 miles from mainland China, with a population of 23 million.
China has repeatedly trumpeted that it is determined to integrate Taiwan into its core, even if it has to do so by force of arms.

Anyway, the question is, will Pelosi’s visit help Taiwan – and how?

My opinion is it will not help. On the contrary, it risks plunging Taiwan and the United States into a war – the latter on two fronts with two nuclear powers, Russia and China.

Shouldn’t this be avoided at all costs? Isn’t it a basic geopolitical rule that you don’t open two fronts at the same time? That you first close one and then – if necessary – open the other?

Apparently for this reason – as Tom Friedman said in a revealing column in the New York Times – neither the White House, nor the Armed Forces, nor the CIA are in favor of the visit.

But despite Xi Jinping, China’s president, warning Joe Biden in their lengthy online chat yesterday that “those who play with fire will eventually get burned,” the U.S. president did not pick up the phone to ask Pelosi to cancel her visit.

And all this while the war in Ukraine, as we know, is raging.

And, in fact, “privately” – according to Friedman – “U.S. officials are a lot more concerned about Ukraine’s leadership than they are letting on. There is deep mistrust between the White House and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine — considerably more than has been reported,” he reveals.

Meanwhile, Biden warned Xi that if China sides with Russia, then China risks losing its two main markets, the United States and the EU.

Also, the United States knows that China has so far not provided military assistance to Russia, which makes Putin’s maneuvers difficult.

And, moreover, the Americans believe that Putin is determined “to consider using a small nuclear weapon against Ukraine if he sees his army facing certain defeat.”

Incredible stuff!

America may have to ‘protect’ Taiwan. Stop China at this point. (By the way, I wonder why the United States does not defend with the same vigor the independence and sovereignty of Cyprus.)

But this should be done at the right time that America chooses.

Unless China forces it by its actions.

But now is not the right time. You never open two fronts – certainly not without a good reason.

RELATED

Columnists
We’ll Be Listening to You – We Are Tracking Your Cell Phone

It's unlikely it will be revealed – or more likely covered up – who tried to put Predator spyware on the cell phone of Member of the European Parliament Nikos Androulakis, also head of the resurging PASOK-KINAL center-left party in Greece.

Columnists
This Week in History, August 5th to 11th
Columnists
Greek-American Stories: The Fifth Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings