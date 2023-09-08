Pelicans Say Trey Murphy Has Arthroscopic Surgery and is Likely out 10-12 Weeks

USA

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves down the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, who hurt his left knee during a workout this week, has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus and is expected to return to “basketball activities” in 10 to 12 weeks, the club said Thursday.

In addition to a meniscectomy, the Pelicans said, Murphy received a biologic injection that is meant to slow or stop inflammation around the injured joint.

Murphy is a 2021 first-round draft choice out of Virginia who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season, averaging 14.5 points.

Murphy shot 41% from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season and also distinguished himself as a player who could finish with a flourish above the rim — so much so that he was invited to participate in the NBA All-Star weekend dunk contest. Murphy finished second in the dunk contest behind Philadelphia’s Mac McClung.

The Pelicans open the regular season on Oct. 25 at Memphis. Murphy could return as early as mid- to late-November.