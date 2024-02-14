x

February 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Music

Pearl Jam Gives Details of New Album ‘Dark Matter,’ Drops First Single, Announces World Tour

February 14, 2024
By Associated Press
Music Pearl Jam
FILE - Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder performs in concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

LOS ANGELES — Pearl Jam ‘s forthcoming album is called “Dark Matter,” its first single of the same title has been released, and the band will start a world tour in May.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers revealed the new details on the project and their 2024 plans on Tuesday.

“Dark Matter,” their 12th studio album and first since 2020’s “Gigaton,” will be released April 19 on Monkeywrench and Republic records. A tour is scheduled to begin May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Singer Eddie Vedder, 59, lead guitarist Mike McCready, 57, and bassist Jeff Ament, 60, played the record for the first time on Jan. 31 for invited guests at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood. “No hyperbole, I think this is our best work,” Vedder said from the stage as he introduced the album.

The band spawned from the Seattle scene of three decades ago shows no signs of softening with age on the album, which leans toward their rocking side even more than “Megaton” did, with drummer Matt Cameron’s pounding at the forefront.

The record, produced by Andrew Watt at Rick Rubin ‘s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, has been ready and awaiting release for about a year.

 

RELATED

Arts
Michael Kors Inspired by Grandmother’s Wedding Gown for Fall-Winter Collection at NY Fashion Week

New York — The original location of the legendary Barney's Department store in the Chelsea section of Manhattan set the stage for designer Michael Kors to present his Fall-Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

Cinema
Pain, Sweat and Sandworms: In ‘Dune 2’ Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and the Cast Rise to the Challenge
Culture
Jon Stewart’s Return to ‘The Daily Show’ Felt Familiar to those who Missed him while he Was Away

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

LONDON — TikTok is taking measures to combat misinformation about the upcoming European Union elections, including setting up fact-checking hubs inside the app, the video-sharing platform said Wednesday in a blog post.

ATHENS - Piraeus Financial Holdings on Wednesday announced net profits of 800 million euros and credit expansion of 1.

New York — The original location of the legendary Barney's Department store in the Chelsea section of Manhattan set the stage for designer Michael Kors to present his Fall-Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

ALBANY, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) attended a press conference on February 13 alongside Assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo (R,C-Sayville), his colleagues in the Assembly and Senate Minority Conferences and a retired agent from U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.