Peace! The Major Difference Between Trump and Biden

For nearly 3.5 years, the word we haven’t heard from the lips of the American president Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., is ‘peace’. In fact, he is the only President who has embroiled the USA in four war situations (Afghanistan, Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel) without himself – officially – firing a single shot. Soon after his inauguration we were already mourning 13 soldiers in Afghanistan.

Mr. Biden spoke about negotiations and solutions for Israel-Gaza only when he realized he was losing votes from Muslims and pro-Palestinians in the USA. But even then, he is being two- faced, saying he wants a solution but doing nothing about it. On the contrary, for Ukraine and Taiwan, he has not mentioned the word ‘peace’ even once, not even negotiations, even as thousands are killed in Europe. And as if that wasn’t enough, he recently added fuel to the unquenchable fire in Ukraine by giving the Okay for American weapons to be used against Russian positions. But it doesn’t stop there.

As CNN reveals, citing four senior Pentagon officials – the American President is giving a green light for American military contractors to help the Ukrainians maintain and repair the weapons systems used by the Ukrainian army! From the start of the war, President Biden said “no” to any form of American personnel being involved in aiding Ukraine. But recently, realizing that the war is being lost for NATO and the West, he began to backtrack, first by allowing American weapons to be used by Ukraine and now by having Americans help the Ukrainians. The only thing left is to send American soldiers directly or to tell the… European mouthpieces to send their troops to help Ukraine. And all this to avoid admitting defeat to the Russians, which would also mean his defeat in the November 5 elections at the hands of Donald Trump – a Donald Trump who proved once again that he wants peace both in the USA and worldwide. We saw it in actions during the four years he was a true global leader and peace prevailed everywhere. Now he reminded us of it again.

According to Reuters, Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, who both served as chiefs of staff in Trump’s National Security Council, presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, provided Mr. Trump wins the November 5 elections and returns to the White House. According to this plan, the Ukrainians must sit at the negotiating table; otherwise, Uncle Sam will stop the aid to Ukraine, and the Russians must sit at the table; otherwise, the USA will provide more assistance to the Ukrainians.

And as Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, reminds us, “President Trump has repeatedly stated that a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.”

It is clear that ‘peace’ is a top word in Donald Trump’s vocabulary.