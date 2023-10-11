Paul McCartney, Wife Mark 12-Year Anniversary in Greece, Post Shot

Society

ATHENS – To mark his 12th wedding anniversary to his wife Nancy Shevell, the couple came to Greece to celebrate, a country he has visited many times, beginning in the 1960s as the fame of the Beatles grew.

They posted a photo showing themselves by a seaside taverna but it wasn’t revealed where that was. “Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let’s have a great one – Paul,” he posted on social media

That drew responses and good wishes from other celebrities, including actress Rita Wilson – wife of Tom Hanks, the couple summering on Antiparos – and she wrote: “Happy anniversary! You two are the best!”

He’s long past, of course, singing, “Will you still need me, will you still feed me when I’m 64,” as one of the Beatles songs wrote about old age long before it arrived, although John Lennon was shot dead at 40 and George Harrison died at 58 in 2001, in a property owned by McCartney in Los Angeles.

In 2022, McCartney and his family marked his 80th birthday on a luxury yacht off Mykonos and swam in the Aegean off the island that’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.