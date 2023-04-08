Paul Cattermole of UK Pop Group S Club 7 Dies at 46

FILE - Paul Cattermole and fellow band mate Hannah looks on as they perform with pop group S Club 7 on stage at Wembley Arena in London, Feb. 14, 2002. Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46, it was announced Friday, April 7, 2023. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)
LONDON (AP) — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that the singer was was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon. They said the cause was unknown, but police did not consider the death suspicious. Formerd in 1998, S Club 7 had a string of upbeat hits including “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” In February S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.
LONDON (AP) — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.
The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that “it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”
They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon.
“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” they said.
In a statement on social media, members of S Club 7 said they were “truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”
“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the band said.
Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched – like The Monkees – through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves.
S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.K. hits including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” bubblegum pop classic “Reach” and ballad “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.
In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne.
Cattermole left the band the same year. In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.
