October 12, 2022

Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria Met with President Joseph Biden

October 11, 2022
By Theodore Kalmoukos
His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria and All Africa proclaiming the liturgical command: “let us lift our hearts” at the Royal Door during the Divine Liturgy. (Photos Patriarchate of Alexandria)

WASHINGTON, DC – His Beatitude Pope and Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria and All Africa had a half hour meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden at the White House in a friendly and cordial atmosphere on October 11.

Among the issues they discussed was the “invasion” of the Patriarchate of Moscow into the canonical jurisdiction of the ancient Patriarchate of Alexandria in retaliation for the recognition of the Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the mission work of Patriarch Theodoros in Africa and the difficulties he faces. Patriarch Theodoros told the President that he is visiting the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America with the canonical permission and love of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Prior to the meeting with President Biden, Patriarch Theodoros met with high-ranking officials at the White House.   

