February 24, 2022

Patriarch Bartholomew Condemns the Russian Invasion in Ukraine

February 24, 2022
By The National Herald
274596202_245663874439030_142333609502801992_n
His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. (Photo by Ecumenical Patriarchate, file)

CONSTANTINOPLE – Shocked by the invasion of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the territory of Ukraine this morning, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew telephoned His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, expressing his deep sorrow at this blatant violation of any notion of international law and legality, as well as his support to the Ukrainian people struggling “for God and country” and to the families of innocent victims.

His All-Holiness condemns this unprovoked attack by Russia against Ukraine, an independent and sovereign state of Europe, as well as the violation of human rights and the brutal violence against our fellow human beings and, above all, against civilians. He prays to the God of love and peace to enlighten the leadership of the Russian Federation in order to understand the tragic consequences of its decisions and actions, which can even be the trigger for a global military conflict. He calls on the leaders of all states, European institutions and international organizations to work for a peaceful settlement of this critical situation through candid dialogue, which is the only means of resolving any problem and facing any challenge.

The Ecumenical Patriarch fraternally calls on the Local Orthodox Churches, as well as all Christians, but also every person of goodwill, in unceasing prayer for the Ukrainian people and for the prevalence of peace and justice in Ukraine.

