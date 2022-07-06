Patriarch, Archbishop and the Archons Congratulate Fr. Alex Karloutsos

Church

BOSTON – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew issued a congratulatory statement regarding the high honor of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to be bestowed upon Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Fr. Alexander Karloutsos at the White House on July 7.

The official Patriarchal announcement follows:

“Presidential honor to a cleric of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was informed with great joy and paternal pride that His Excellency the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, has decided to award to the V. Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Father Alexander Karloutsos, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is America’s highest honor, to reward his many years of service and contribution to the Holy Archdiocese of America and the Omogenia there, as well as to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The relevant ceremony will take place at the White House on July 7. The Ecumenical Patriarch contacted the honored one and warmly congratulated him, as well as his blessed family, adding that this high honor reflects on the Ecumenical Patriarchate, of which Father Alexander was, and is, a worthy cleric, and bestowing upon him the Patriarchal complacence and his paternal good wishes and blessings.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America also issued the following announcement:

“I am so very happy for Father Alex, Presvytera Xanthi, and their children and grandchildren. This is such an exceptional distinction that it practically leaves me speechless. That a son of the Church, the son of a priest, born in Greece and humbly serving His Church for over fifty years is to be recognized by the highest civilian honor of the United States, is a moment in which every Greek Orthodox and every Greek-American should take tremendous pride, especially in this week when we celebrate the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. This is a unique honor for Father Alex, whose decades of ministry in our Archdiocese and the Ecumenical Patriarchate cannot be summed up with any amount of words. Rather, I know that we all send him our warmest and most heartfelt congratulations, with our acknowledgment of this profound recognition by the President of the United States. ΑΞΙΟΣ!”

Dr. Anthony Limberakis, Commander of the Order of St. Andrew Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate issued the following statement:

“Father Alexander M. Karloutsos to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s Highest Civilian Award

Dear Brother Archons and Friends of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle:

It is my immense honor to share the extraordinary news that our beloved spiritual advisor of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Father Alexander M. Karloutsos, has been named by President Biden as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. The White House made this momentous announcement on Friday, July 1, and the award will be presented at the White House on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

As a brother PK (‘priest’s kid’), I take special pride in the bestowal of this honor upon Father Alex, and am delighted that he is now receiving national and international recognition for his tireless labor for God and His Church. Among the Archons, we have known for decades what a treasure Father Alex is, and now the whole world will know. It is most fitting that our dearest Presvytera Xanthi shares in this unparalleled recognition, as these two faithful servants of our Lord and Savior, hand in hand, of like mind and purpose, have devoted their lives to promoting the wellbeing and vitality of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Church-at-large, with great impact and substantive accomplishment.

ΑΞΙΟΙ! ΑΞΙΟΙ! ΑΞΙΟΙ.”

The News Release issued by the White House Follows:

“Today, President Biden named seventeen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.

President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022.”