March 16, 2022

Society

Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports Up 261.6% in Jan-Feb

March 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Passenger traffic in Greek airports jumped 261.6% to around 2.6 million in the first two months of 2022 compared with 718,330 in the corresponding period last year, Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

The report said that scheduled flights in Greek airports totaled 35,095 in the January-February period, of which 22,063 domestic and 13,032 international, an increase of 75.5% compared with the same period in 2021. In comparison with the first two months of 2019, passenger traffic was down 37.8% and flights down 16.7%.

In February, passenger traffic totaled 1,347,795, up 305.7% from February 2021, while flights totaled 16,877 (10,749 domestic and 6,128 internation), up 81.7%.

International passenger traffic soared 537.2% in February 2022 compared with February 2021 (50,410).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

