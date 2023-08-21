Passenger Traffic at Greece’s Airports so far in 2023 Exceeds 2019 & 2022 Figures

Tourism

ATHENS – Passenger traffic at Greece’s airports went up by 7.6% in July compared to the same month in 2022 and 14.2% up compared to July 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) on Monday.

Some 11,342,154 passengers went through the country’s airports in 2023, compared to 10,539,545 in 2022 and 9,930,332 in 2019.

Apart from Athens International Airport, these figures also concern another 24 airports managed by HCAA and 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece.

In the January-July 2023 period, passenger traffic totaled 38,777,081 million passengers, up 17.3% compared with the corresponding period last year and up 11.9% from 2019.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 81,984 in this seven-month period, down 3.4% from 2022 but up by 7.4% from 2019.

In terms of the number of flights, some 306,929 flights were registered during the same time, up by 2.8% comnpared to 2022 and 5.5% up compared to 2019.