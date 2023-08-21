x

August 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 85ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Tourism

Passenger Traffic at Greece’s Airports so far in 2023 Exceeds 2019 & 2022 Figures

August 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Passenger traffic at Greece’s airports went up by 7.6% in July compared to the same month in 2022 and 14.2% up compared to July 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) on Monday.

Some 11,342,154 passengers went through the country’s airports in 2023, compared to 10,539,545 in 2022 and 9,930,332 in 2019.

Apart from Athens International Airport, these figures also concern another 24 airports managed by HCAA and 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece.

In the January-July 2023 period, passenger traffic totaled 38,777,081 million passengers, up 17.3% compared with the corresponding period last year and up 11.9% from 2019.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 81,984 in this seven-month period, down 3.4% from 2022 but up by 7.4% from 2019.

In terms of the number of flights, some 306,929 flights were registered during the same time, up by 2.8% comnpared to 2022 and 5.5% up compared to 2019.

RELATED

Food
Global Flavors: Exploring The Intersection of Culture and Cuisine

In today's interconnected world, flavors are no longer confined to local culinary traditions.

Food
Bread Scandal Has Savvy Shoppers Insisting on Baking at Home
Food
If you Can’t Beat them, Eat them: Italians Cope with Invasion of Blue Crabs this Summer

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.