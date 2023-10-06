x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Travel

Passenger Traffic at Athens Airport up 25.7% in Jan-Sept

October 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Belarus-Flight Diverted
(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

ATHENS – Passenger traffic at the Athens airport took off in Spetember with the number of passengers travelling exceeding 3 million, the Athens International Airport said in a report on Friday. More specifically, passenger traffic totaled 3,006,870 in September, up 16.3% from the same period in 2022 and up 11.8% from the corresponding month in 2019. Domestic and international traffic exceeded 2022 levels by 14.6% and 17.2%, respectively, while compared with September 2019, domestic and international traffic was up 16.3% and 9.9%, respectively. Domestic passenger traffic was 943,924, while international traffic was 2,063,746 passengers.

In the January-September period, passenger traffic was 21.68 million, up 25.7% from the same period last year and up 8.6% from 2019. Domestic and international passenger traffic was up 20.3% and 28.3% compared with 2022 and up 11.3% and 7.3% from 2019.

These figures justify a forecast that 2023 will be a record year for the Athens airport, with passenger traffic expected to surpass 26 million. The number of flights totaled 186,174 in the January-September period, up 12.9% frm 2022 and up 5.1% from 2019.

RELATED

Tourism
Visit The Most Instagrammable Greek Islands

Tourist mecca Santorini has been named the most Instagrammable Greek island, with an astonishing 7,828,338 Instagram posts featuring Santorini-related hashtags.

Tourism
Report Says Greece Among Countries Too Hot for Tourist Visits by 2040
Food
China Participated in the 2nd Gastronomic Festival of the Municipality of Piraeus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.