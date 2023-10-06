Passenger Traffic at Athens Airport up 25.7% in Jan-Sept

Travel

ATHENS – Passenger traffic at the Athens airport took off in Spetember with the number of passengers travelling exceeding 3 million, the Athens International Airport said in a report on Friday. More specifically, passenger traffic totaled 3,006,870 in September, up 16.3% from the same period in 2022 and up 11.8% from the corresponding month in 2019. Domestic and international traffic exceeded 2022 levels by 14.6% and 17.2%, respectively, while compared with September 2019, domestic and international traffic was up 16.3% and 9.9%, respectively. Domestic passenger traffic was 943,924, while international traffic was 2,063,746 passengers.

In the January-September period, passenger traffic was 21.68 million, up 25.7% from the same period last year and up 8.6% from 2019. Domestic and international passenger traffic was up 20.3% and 28.3% compared with 2022 and up 11.3% and 7.3% from 2019.

These figures justify a forecast that 2023 will be a record year for the Athens airport, with passenger traffic expected to surpass 26 million. The number of flights totaled 186,174 in the January-September period, up 12.9% frm 2022 and up 5.1% from 2019.