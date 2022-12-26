x

December 26, 2022

Passenger Laptop Fire Forces Plane Evacuation at JFK Airport

December 26, 2022
By Associated Press
JetBlue Fire Evacuation
FILE - Travelers make their way near a JetBlue sign ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022. in New York. Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane Saturday evening, Dec. 24, officials said. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Story Body
NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the New York Daily News reported.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados.

First responders and the crew evacuated 67 people from the Airbus A320 jet using an emergency slide system. Another 60 passengers exited the plane normally, the Port Authority said.

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows, the Port Authority said.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB,” JetBlue said in a statement to the Daily News.

