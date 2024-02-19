x

February 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

WORLD

Passenger Jet Hits Equipment on Takeoff from Belgrade Airport and is Forced to Make Emergency Return

February 19, 2024
By Associated Press
https://flymarathon.aero/
Photo: https://flymarathon.aero/

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A passenger jet with 106 people on board returned safely to the Belgrade airport after it hit runway equipment and sustained severe damage shortly after takeoff from the Serbian capital, media and airline blogs reported Monday. There were no injuries.

The Embraer E-195 was on route to Dusseldorf in Germany on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft belongs to Greek charter company Marathon Airlines, which is currently operating several aircraft on behalf of Serbian national carrier, AirSerbia, on long-term basis.

Live tracker Flightradar24 said the flight JU324 lined up at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport on one of the intersecting taxiways more than halfway down the runway, indicating it did not have enough distance for a safe takeoff.

During its departure, the aircraft’s left side was badly damaged when it struck the opposing runway’s instrument landing system array, located not far from a busy highway.

Video footage and photos of the damaged aircraft show a large gaping hole and tear on the fuselage at the base of the left wing. The tail section was also damaged. Firefighters sprayed the fuselage with foam as fuel appeared to be leaking from the damaged aircraft.

After struggling to gain height, the aircraft shook as it entered a holding pattern for about an hour before returning to land safely at the Belgrade airport, Serbian media said, quoting passengers. The passengers were escorted off the aircraft. They were told by AirSerbia that the flight returned because of technical reasons and that their lives were never in danger.

The airport was closed for a while on Sunday and incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

RELATED

WORLD
Navalny’s Widow Vows to Continue His Fight Against the Kremlin and Punish Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed on Monday to continue his fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.

WORLD
Palestinian Diplomat Accuses Israel of Apartheid and Asks UN Court to Declare Its Occupation Illegal
WORLD
Analysis: A Key Withdrawal Shows Ukraine Doesn’t Have Enough Artillery to Fight Russia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Long after Τragic Mysteries are Solved, Families of Native American Victims are Kept in the Dark

RENO. Nevada - It was the winter of 2021 when Philbert Shorty’s family found his abandoned car stuck in the mud outside the small community of Tsaile near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

In May 2024, Red Bull Can You Make It? will see teams of three start in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, or Milan and attempt to reach Berlin, Germany, one week later.

What began as little more than a “proof of concept” demonstration with only five planned test flights became one of NASA’s greatest success stories.

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed on Monday to continue his fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A passenger jet with 106 people on board returned safely to the Belgrade airport after it hit runway equipment and sustained severe damage shortly after takeoff from the Serbian capital, media and airline blogs reported Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.