x

March 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

Passenger Injured at Tempi Train Accident Files Criminal Complaint

March 17, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Train Collision
Two cranes try to remove debris from the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Emergency workers are searching for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in Tempe, central Greece just before midnight Tuesday. It was the country's deadliest rail crash on record. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – A woman who was injured in the deadly train collision at Tempi filed a criminal complaint at the Athens prosecutor’s office on Friday, demanding the full investigation of the accident.

Filed through court lawyers, the complaint calls for investigating the criminal liability of every person in a position of responsibility at Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), related companies, and every politician who acted in a supervisory role for OSE.

According to the complaint released to the media, the plaintiff is a woman.

It is expected that the criminal complaint will be tabled in the Greek Parliament, which is responsible to judge whether any politicians are criminally liable and if so, how.

RELATED

Politics
Varoufakis Calls for Sacking of Citizen Protection Minister Theodorikakos

ATHENS - On Friday, following his testimony to an examining magistrate regarding the assault against him in Exarchia, Yanis Varoufakis, the leader of the opposition MeRA25 party, called for the removal of Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos from office in his statements to reporters.

Economy
Tourism Help Wanted: Greece Recruiting More Non-EU Workers
Society
Comtech Telecommunications tests 5G over Satellite Network in Greece, Improving Slow Internet Service

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.