PASOK Says New Democracy Minister Pressured Farmers for Votes

ATHENS – Greece’s Socialist opposition party PASOK accused Minister of Rural Development Lefteris Avgenakis of pushing farmers in central Greece to vote for a New Democracy Regional Governor candidate to get speedier subsidies for flood damages.

“Mr. Avgenakis is blackmailing farmers, breeders and producers that, if they do not vote for (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis’ chosen one, Kostas Agorastos, he will not give or delay the payment of compensations? Isn’t he ashamed? Is this how we reach out to people who have been destroyed?” PASOK secretary Andreas Spyropoulos told ANT1 TV.

“Who don’t know when they will be able to start production again? Who cannot make ends meet? The only thing that interests Mr. Agorastos, Mr. Avgenakis and Mr. Mitsotakis is how they will win the districts again,” he said.

That was in reference to a post by Agorastos, the incumbent regional governor, who republished a statement by Avgenakis who said that, “The result of the ballot box (in Oct. 15 runoffs) is inextricably linked to the speed and the observance of the timetables which we announced.”

In the first round of regional voting on Oct. 8, Agorastos came first with 41.37 percent but fell short of winning outright and will face independent candidate Dimitris Kouretas – supported by opposition parties SYRIZA and PASOK – who got 34.11 percent.

There was no reported response from either Agorastos or Avgenakis to the allegations nor why PASOK thought what they said amounted to blackmail or whether it was just campaign talk.

The floods did massive damage in central Greece, the country’s agricultural heartland, and left so much mud and silt there were fears the land wouldn’t be able to be worked again for years, farmers depending on state aid.