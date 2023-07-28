x

July 28, 2023

PASOK Leader Says Three Attempts to Put Spyware on His Phone

July 28, 2023
By The National Herald
[362209] ΕΘΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2023 / ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΩΝ ΣΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis after Sunday's runoff elections. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The leader of Greece’s PASOK-KINAL center-left party, whose phone was bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP before elections, said three attempts were made to put spyware on it.

Nikos Androulakis in 2022 said someone – the New Democracy government denied using the hacking software – had twice tried to put Predator spy tools on his phone but said he’s learned there was a third attempt.

He told Parliament he got a letter from the Data Protection Authority – which is investigating phone bugging of politicians, journalists, military officials and others – about the third attempt to hear his private conversations, read messages and take over his phone.

He said the first two attempts were in September 2021 – one of which was discovered during a probe by the European Parliament where he was then serving, the revelations leading Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to apologize but deny he was behind it although EYP supposedly reports to him.

The third was on October 20, 2021, when he was already under surveillance by EYP and running for the leadership of PASOK, the tries failing as he didn’t open text messages which would have triggered the phone takeover.

 

