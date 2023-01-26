PASOK Leader Says Privacy Agency Under Growing Political Pressure

Politics

ATHENS – His party in a position to be a kingmaker in Greece’s spring elections, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis again lashed out at the ruling New Democracy for what he said was trying to undercut the independence of the privacy agency.

The government has lashed out at Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) chief Christos Rammos for investigating tapping the phones of 15,745 people, a few of which he identified as including a government minister, parliamentary aide and four military officials, all unnamed.

Androulakis said that it was “inconceivable to target people who are working for independent authorities and citizens’ rights in such a brutal manner,” said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Androulakis said that it was “unthinkable in a European society, for someone who fails to serve the narrative and proposals of central government to be morally and politically attacked. This is not a normal European political system.”

With elections likely coming as soon as early April he said that the government’s surveillance and the use of Predator spyware in the country – which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ administration denied is operating, gives voters a clear choice.

“Either (you are) with those who are capable of anything provided they get a position power at the expense of the public interest and democratic institutions or with those who are willing to sacrifice everything for social peace, prosperity and respect for human rights in the country,” he also said.

Androulakis is also a Member of the European Parliament and the National Intelligence Service EYP earlier admitted bugging his phone for “national security” but refused to say why he would be considered a threat to his country.