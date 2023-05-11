x

May 11, 2023

PASOK Leader Says Mitsotakis Knows Reasons Behind Spying on Him

May 11, 2023
By The National Herald
[361320] DEBATE ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΑΡΧΗΓΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΤΗΣ 21ης ΜΑΪΟΥ 2023 (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Debate of the political leaders for the elections of May 21, 2023. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis said that a TV debate ahead of the May 21 elections revealed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis knows why the National Intelligence Service EYP bugged his phone.

“The Prime Minister said … for the first time that he knows the reason for my surveillance, since it was not done for reasons of national security,” Androulakis told SKAI Radio later.

The center-left party leader, a Member of the European Parliament found in 2022 that his phone was being monitored by EYP, which Mitsotakis said then he didn’t know about, wouldn’t have allowed, and apologized over it.

But Mitsotakis said that the reasons for the surveillance of Androulakis and 15,474 others wouldn’t be revealed other than it was over national security – which Androulakis now said Mitsotakis has admitted wasn’t the reason.

The bugging led him to take his phone to European Parliament analysts who discovered an attempt was also made to install Predator spyware on it, which Mitsotakis denied his government was behind.

Androulakis said Mitsotakis’ admittance the bugging wasn’t for national interests or security means judicial authorities investigating the wiretapping scandal must order former EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon and EYP prosecutor Vasiliki Vlachou who approved the surveillance to testify why.

Asked during the TV debate about the bugging, Mitsotakis said: “Mr. Androulakis poses absolutely no risk to the country’s national security and should never have been put under surveillance.

He added that the bugging scandal created “a shadow over our government, I have no doubt about it, and it should not have occurred,” but he still wouldn’t say why Androulakis’ phone was bugged if he wasn’t a security threat.

The scandal broke in August, 2022 when Kontoleon – who was supposed to report directly to Mitsotakis – told a parliamentary committee that EYP was spying on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis but wouldn’t say why.

When Mitsotakis admitted Androulakis wasn’t a “threat to democracy,” the PASOK leader snapped back that he was “a threat to New Democracy,” the Prime Minister’s party, suggesting that’s why he was spied on.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

