PASOK Leader Condemns ‘Failures of Centralized and Ineffective Rule’ by New Democracy

Politics

ATHENS – The New Democracy government practices a centralization and ineffective way of ruling, despite the labels of ‘executive state’ and ‘multipurpose modernization’, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis said in an interview published Sunday.

In ‘To Vima’ weekly newspaper, Androulakis commented that the the executive state and the multipurpose modernization (the practice of incorporating traditional Greek values adapted to modern challenges) have been accompanied by a string of failures. The opposition leader named specifically the following: the lack of a clear organization chart for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection ministry; the destruction by fire of an Air Force base housing state-of-the-art systems; and the murder of Michalis Katsouris at the hooligan attacks in Nea Philadelphia.

Particularly in the case of Katsouris’ death in the hands of Croatian hooligans, who entered Greece despite an UEFA ban on fans and without being stopped by Greek border or other authorities, Androulakis said that “political liabilities are self-evident and heavier yet when the excuse used is that Citizen Protection Minister (Yiannis) Economou was not aware of what was happening.”

He added, “The attempt to disavow responsibilities and the prime minister’s silence have added even more to Greek society’s anger.”