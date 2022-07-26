PASOK Leader Androulakis Reports Attempt to Tap His Mobile Phone

Politics

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office, reporting an attempt to tap his mobile phone using illegal spyware and an attempt to intercept his personal data, as mentioned during an informal briefing by the party.

Androulakis had his mobile phone scanned last month through a special European Parliament service and the scan revealed a suspect link, which allows the hacker full and constant access to the mobile device, including passwords, photo and contact folders, web browsing history, text messages, voicemail, and others.

Androulakis has also informed the European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, the leader of the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament, Iratxe García Perez, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as well as members of the European Parliament’s committees of inquiry into the use of Pegasus and related surveillance spyware.