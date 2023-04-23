x

April 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

PASOK Leader Androulakis in Trikala

April 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ ΣΤΑ ΤΡΙΚΑΛΑ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
PASOK leader Androulakis is visiting Trikala on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Photo by PASOK-KINAL PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

TRIKALA – PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis who is visiting the city of Trikala on Sunday referring to the stakes of the elections said that “They ask us how PASOK will use the vote of the Greek people but we do not pre-empt the Greek people’s will, we do not form governments on the sidelines and behind the scenes. We do not say, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, that the first ballot does not count and we will have more rounds, we do not speak of governments of winners or losers. For us, the top priority is to have a government from the first round as well as progress and stability with solutions, programme, positions and new political ethics”.

RELATED

Politics
FM Dendias: Relocation of Greek Aircraft to Egypt

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' decided to relocate Air Force aircraft and members of the army’s Special Forces to Egypt to participate in a possible operation to rescue Greek and Cypriot citizens that remain trapped in Sudan.

Society
Tel Aviv Mayor Visits SNFCC
Society
Chinese Operation of Piraeus Boosted Port, Workers, Greek Economy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.