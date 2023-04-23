PASOK Leader Androulakis in Trikala

Politics

TRIKALA – PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis who is visiting the city of Trikala on Sunday referring to the stakes of the elections said that “They ask us how PASOK will use the vote of the Greek people but we do not pre-empt the Greek people’s will, we do not form governments on the sidelines and behind the scenes. We do not say, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, that the first ballot does not count and we will have more rounds, we do not speak of governments of winners or losers. For us, the top priority is to have a government from the first round as well as progress and stability with solutions, programme, positions and new political ethics”.