x

May 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

PASOK-KINAL Party Conference Kicks Off on Friday

May 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ Ν. ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΟΖΑΝΗ (ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis. (Photo by KINAL/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The proceedings of the three-day conference of the opposition PASOK-KINAL party will begin on Friday afternoon, at the indoor gym of Faliro (Tae Kwon Do).

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis addressed an open invitation to the citizens to attend the opening of the party’s congress and his introductory speech, which will mark the opening of the conference.

In an interview with SKAI TV, Androulakis said: “It is an open conference. We will have open discussion tables. We are trying to take another step forward with this conference. One hundred and eighty thousand members of the party chose the PASOK-KINAL name 15 days ago, with an unprecedented process, very massive, and it makes me happy because in these first steps people seem to embrace us. Essentially, we close the organisational part and the structure of the party. But at the same time we are taking another step forward for the programme. And the most important thing is what answers we give to today’s problems.”

RELATED

Society
Mycenaean Gold Ring Returned to Greece by the Nobel Foundation

STOCKHOLM - A gold sealing ring from the Mycenaean times, depicting a pair of sphinxes, was returned to Greece by the Nobel Foundation, in a ceremony held on Thursday, May 19 in Stockholm, the culture ministry announced.

Society
Greece Developing an Institutional Framework for Climate Crisis, Oikonomou Says
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Pays Visit to Magnesia

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis (Trailer)

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings