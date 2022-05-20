PASOK-KINAL Party Conference Kicks Off on Friday

Politics

ATHENS – The proceedings of the three-day conference of the opposition PASOK-KINAL party will begin on Friday afternoon, at the indoor gym of Faliro (Tae Kwon Do).

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis addressed an open invitation to the citizens to attend the opening of the party’s congress and his introductory speech, which will mark the opening of the conference.

In an interview with SKAI TV, Androulakis said: “It is an open conference. We will have open discussion tables. We are trying to take another step forward with this conference. One hundred and eighty thousand members of the party chose the PASOK-KINAL name 15 days ago, with an unprecedented process, very massive, and it makes me happy because in these first steps people seem to embrace us. Essentially, we close the organisational part and the structure of the party. But at the same time we are taking another step forward for the programme. And the most important thing is what answers we give to today’s problems.”