PASOK-KINAL Leader Turns Down Third Exploratory Mandate – Greek Parties Head to Runoff Elections on June 25

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets with the president of PASOK - Movement for Change Nikos Androulakis, Tuesday May 23, 2023. (Photo: Tatiana Bollari/Eurokinissi)
ATHENS – PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis turned down the third exploratory mandate for form a government on Tuesday afternoon, completing a cycle that leads to a second round of elections on June 25.
Following constitutional procedure, Androulakis met with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and rejected, as expected, the mandate.
In statements following his meeting, he said, “I am turning down the mandate I received, as there are no opportunities for government convergences on the basis of policy agreements.”
Sakellaropoulou saw each of the leaders of the three top parties, New Democracy (Kyriakos Mitsotakis), SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance (Alexis Tsipras), and Pasok-Kinal (Androulakis). None of the parties received a high enough percentage to form a single-party government at the May 21 elections, and Mitsotakis ruled out forming a coalition and announced a runoff on June 25.
