PASOK-KINAL Leader Androulakis Dreams of Strong Left in Greece

Politics

ATHENS – The remnants of the once-dominant PASOK Socialist party in Greece, morphed into a coalition with the KINAL Movement for Change, can still make a comeback despite being driven into irrelevance, its leader said.

Nikos Androulakis was able to resurrect the party from near obscurity to a third place finish in the June 25 second round of elections, winning 32 seats, which was nevertheless nine less than a first round that proved indecisive.

The party got 11.84 percent of the vote, a 75 percent fall from the 2009 victory of PASOK’s leader George Papandreou, who got 43.92 percent and won 160 seats in Parliament before austerity measures as part of a first bailout brought downfall.

He spoke at a party event at the Zappeion Mansion on Sept. 3 to mark the 49th anniversary of PASOK that was a powerful force before disintegrating when former leader Evangelos Venizelos also accepted austerity so he could be a junior partner in a coalition with a New Democracy government.

Androulakis used the date to note that a stronger party is emerging even though it has no real power beyond speaking out in Parliament and trying to hold Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Conservative government accountable.

“What for many people seemed impossible last year, has now begun to take shape. We secured our political autonomy, not only in programmatic terms but also with a stronger presence in the political system,” Androulakis stated.

“We are ready to continue the struggle and take up the responsibility assigned to us by the Greek people in the last elections: to build the modern, strong center-left party that the country needs,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

“We are sending the message that together we can plan a better future of justice, progress and respect for the rights of every citizen. In this difficult but beautiful struggle, we invite the progressive world to fight together, uniting our hopes and anxieties for a Greece with a perspective of prosperity and security for all Greeks,” he added.