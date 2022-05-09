PASOK Back – Name Added to Center-Left Movement for Change

Politics

ATHENS – After going bust for supporting harsh austerity measures while serving a former New Democracy government as a junior partner, the once-dominant PASOK Socialists have had their name attached to the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.)

That came at a party Congress where new leader Nikos Androulakis, a Member of the European Parliament who has taken over the helm after the death of former leader Fofi Gennimata, has resurreced it in the polls.

Former PASOK stalwarts had made up most of the leadership but only now put the party’s name back on what is called the PASOK-Movement for Change.

It’s uncertain yet how far he can raise its popularity in polls that has almost doubled but still under 11 percent, good for third among the parties in Parliament but still without political relevance unless becoming a king maker in 2023 elections.

The name change, decided in a ballot that drew more than 170,000 members, signals a return to the political legacy of once-dominant Panhellenic Socialist Movement founded by the late Andreas Papandreou in 1974 and brings back the rising sun party logo, Kathimerini noted.

“The people have decided: Our symbol, the sun, is back – along with the memories of a historic party that has come to be identified with (Greek] people’s battles for democracy, social justice and national dignity,” Androulakis said.