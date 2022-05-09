x

May 9, 2022

PASOK Back – Name Added to Center-Left Movement for Change

May 9, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΣΩΚΟΜΜΑΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ Β' ΓΥΡΟΣ - ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΧΑΡΙΛΑΟΥ ΤΡΙΚΟΥΠΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
PASOK-KINAL Headquarters in Central Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – After going bust for supporting harsh austerity measures while serving a former New Democracy government as a junior partner, the once-dominant PASOK Socialists have had their name attached to the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.)

That came at a party Congress where new leader Nikos Androulakis, a Member of the European Parliament who has taken over the helm after the death of former leader Fofi Gennimata, has resurreced it in the polls.

Former PASOK stalwarts had made up most of the leadership but only now put the party’s name back on what is called the PASOK-Movement for Change.

It’s uncertain yet how far he can raise its popularity in polls that has almost doubled but still under 11 percent, good for third among the parties in Parliament but still without political relevance unless becoming a king maker in 2023 elections.

The name change, decided in a ballot that drew more than 170,000 members, signals a return to the political legacy of once-dominant Panhellenic Socialist Movement founded by the late Andreas Papandreou in 1974 and brings back the rising sun party logo, Kathimerini noted.

“The people have decided: Our symbol, the sun, is back – along with the memories of a historic party that has come to be identified with (Greek] people’s battles for democracy, social justice and national dignity,” Androulakis said.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

