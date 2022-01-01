x

January 1, 2022



Party-Goers Urged Not to Travel Across UK as Omicron Surges

January 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Britain
People walk in the street in Soho in London, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON — Officials have warned revellers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before travelling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the UK were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, instead focusing on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of infections.

Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home.

While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish party-goers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said travelling would be the “wrong course of action.”

Opinions have been divided on whether Johnson’s Conservative government was taking a risky gamble in not enforcing tougher coronavirus measures in England as the omicron variant drives infections to record high numbers.

About one in 25 people in England — or about 2 million people — had COVID-19 in the week before Christmas, the Office of National Statistics estimated Friday. That figure jumped to 1 in 15 in London, the capital, the body estimated.

Figures released Friday showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.K. rose to 12,395, up 68% from a week earlier and the highest number recorded since February. Confirmed new daily cases hit another record, at 189,846, and the government reported a further 203 deaths.

“Although the numbers are going up and going up increasingly rapidly, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people is providing significant reassurance,” Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, told The Times.

But immunologist and government scientific adviser Peter Openshaw warned that while U.K. hospitals haven’t yet reached the “threshold” of being overwhelmed, “it looks like that will be reached quite quickly.”

Johnson has urged people to take a rapid coronavirus test before going out and meeting with others on Friday, or to celebrate outdoors if possible. While firework displays have been cancelled in London for the second year in a row, many parties were going ahead and many revellers were still expected to turn out in the capital later in the day.

Some believe Johnson’s strategy is dangerous and that large crowds gathering indoors for New Year’s Eve will likely lead to a further rise in infections.

“It is quite risky, given the fact we’re now approaching 200,000 cases per day –- there is a high rate of infection in the community,” Dr. Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, told Times Radio.

Health officials said the government has met its goal of offering a vaccine booster shot to all adults in the country by Dec. 31. About 82% of all over 12-year-olds in the U.K. have received a second vaccine dose, officials said.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

