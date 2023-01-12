Greek Particle Physicist Honored for Her Innovative Experiments

Nextgen

ONTARIO, Canada – Asimina Arvanitaki, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics at Canada’s Perimeter Institute, was recently honored for her work in subatomic physics.

Arvanitaki was awarded the 2022 CAP-TRIUMF Vogt Medal for Contributions to Subatomic Physics in recognition of her “innovative contributions to a number of areas of fundamental physics.” This is not the first time her work at the Perimeter Institute has garnered an award; in 2016, she won the prestigious New Horizons in Physics Prize.

The Perimeter Institute is a center for research and education in theoretical physics located in Ontario whose scientists have contributed to breakthroughs like capturing the first image ever of a black hole. A major grant to the institute from SNF, announced in 2016, supported an endowed a chair named for Aristarchus, the ancient Greek astronomer and mathematician who put forward the first known heliocentric model of the heavens.

Source: SNF