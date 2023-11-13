x

November 13, 2023

Partial List of Nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards

November 13, 2023
By Associated Press
SZA
FILE - SZA arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. SZA received nine Grammy nominations on Friday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste; “The Record,” boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift; “SOS,” SZA.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Worship,” Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill,” SZA.

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER’S AWARD)

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift.

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage; “Michael,” Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III,” Nas; “Utopia,” Travis Scott.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Playing Robots into Heaven,” James Blake; “For That Beautiful Feeling,” The Chemical Brothers; “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..; “Kx5,” Kx5; “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin; “Loading,” James Blake; “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure; “Strong,” Romy and Fred again..; “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters; “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet; “72 Seasons,” Metallica; “This Is Why,” Paramore; “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys; “The Record,” boygenius; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz; “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack; “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy; “Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “SOS,” SZA.

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface; “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones; “Special Occasion,” Emily King; “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét; “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker.

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band; “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding; “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke; “Mélusine,” Céline McLorin Salvant; “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis.

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“The Source,” Kenny Barron; “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin; “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone; “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs; “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny.

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

“To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway; “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones; “Bewitched,” Laufey; “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix; “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen; “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” various artists.

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“I Love You,” Erica Campbell; “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music; “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds; “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett.

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“My Tribe,” Blessing Offor; “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.; “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle; “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae; “I Believe,” Phil Wickham.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán; “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor; “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas; “La Neta,” Pedro Capó; “Don Juan,” Maluma; “X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno.

BEST LATIN URBAN ALBUM

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro; “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G; “Data,” Tainy.

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Martínez,” Cabra; “Leche de Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico; “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes; “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade; “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez.

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton; “Simma,” Beenie Man; “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Colle Buddz; “No Destroyer,” Burning Spears; “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley and Antaeus.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Amapiano,” ASAKE and Olamide; “City Boys,” Burna Boy; “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys; “Rush,” Ayra Starr; “Water,” Tyla.

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

“A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba; “For Your Consideration’24-The Album,” Prentice Powell and Shawn William; “Grocery Shopping with My Mother,” Kevin Powell; “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy; “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet.

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah; “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes; “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock; “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman; “What’s in a Name?”, Dave Chappelle.

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Aurora,” Daisy Jones and the Six; “Barbie The Album,” various artists; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” various artists; “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3,” various artists; “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic.

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie World”; “Dance the Night”; “I’m Just Ken”; “Lift Me Up”; “What Was I Made For?”

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson; “The Fabelmans,” John Williams; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams; “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles; “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar; “Rush,” Troye Sivan.

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”; “How I’m Feeling Now”; “Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour”; “I Am Everything”; “Dear Mama.”

This list first moved Nov. 10, 2023. It was updated on Nov. 12, 2023 to correct the nominees in the best dance/electronic album category, which were originally transmitted with the nominees for the best dance/electronic recording category.

For a full list of nominees, visit: https://www.grammy.com/

 

