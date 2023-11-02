Parliament Panel Lifts Immunity of Far-Right MP’s in Election Fraud Case

Politics

ATHENS – Immunity for 11 lawmakers of Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party was removed by the Parliament’s Ethics Committee on a request by the Supreme Court which is investigating fraud allegations in this year’s elections.

It was done on a unanimous vote and won’t have to go to the full 300-member body for a vote, paving the way for the probe into the case checking for ties between the members and a jailed neo-Nazi, Ilias Kasidiaris.

His attempt to have a party he set up win parliamentary seats was blocked by the Parliament and courts but subsequent media reports indicate that he’s a driving force behind the Spartiates, which has ideologies similar to his.

The 11 lawmakers have been summoned to provide explanations as suspects by Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini regarding their potential involvement in electoral fraud, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

A prosecutor’s document addressed to the Parliament Speaker said that despite being under the leadership of party chief Vassilis Stigas, it appears that they were receiving support and direct guidance from Kasidiaris, the former deputy leader of the Golden Dawn group, whose hierarchy was also imprisoned.

The prosecutor’s letter said that the lawmakers “effectively used the Spartiates party as a front for a new political entity under Ilias Kasidiaris, thereby aiding him in circumventing the electoral restrictions imposed by election legislation.”

In the June elections, the Spartiates party secured 4.68 percent of the vote, electing 12 MPs. The party currently holds 11 seats as several MPs have come and gone amid disputes with Stigas.