x

November 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Parliament Panel Lifts Immunity of Far-Right MP’s in Election Fraud Case

November 2, 2023
By The National Herald
[363216] ΒΟΥΛΗ - ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΠΡΟ ΗΜΕΡΗΣΙΑΣ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΗΣ ΣΕ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΑΡΧΗΓΩΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΩΝ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Opposition party Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas. (Photo by DIMITROPOULOS SOTIRIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Immunity for 11 lawmakers of Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party was removed by the Parliament’s Ethics Committee on a request by the Supreme Court which is investigating fraud allegations in this year’s elections.

It was done on a unanimous vote and won’t have to go to the full 300-member body for a vote, paving the way for the probe into the case checking for ties between the members and a jailed neo-Nazi, Ilias Kasidiaris.

His attempt to have a party he set up win parliamentary seats was blocked by the Parliament and courts but subsequent media reports indicate that he’s a driving force behind the Spartiates, which has ideologies similar to his.

The request will not have to be submitted to the Parliament’s plenary for a vote.

The 11 lawmakers have been summoned to provide explanations as suspects by Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini regarding their potential involvement in electoral fraud, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

A prosecutor’s document addressed to the Parliament Speaker said that despite being under the leadership of party chief Vassilis Stigas, it appears that they were receiving support and direct guidance from Kasidiaris, the former deputy leader of the Golden Dawn group, whose hierarchy was also imprisoned.

The prosecutor’s letter said that the lawmakers “effectively used the Spartiates party as a front for a new political entity under Ilias Kasidiaris, thereby aiding him in circumventing the electoral restrictions imposed by election legislation.”

In the June elections, the Spartiates party secured 4.68 percent of the vote, electing 12 MPs. The party currently holds 11 seats as several MPs have come and gone amid disputes with Stigas.

 

RELATED

Society
Charity Says Migrant Testimonies Point to a Recurring Practice of Illegal Deportations from Greece

ATHENS — A leading international medical charity alleged Thursday that testimony from dozens of migrants over the past two years points to a “recurring practice” of secret, illegal and often brutal deportations back to Turkey from two eastern Greek islands.

Society
Asylum Seekers in Greece Claim Beatings, Strip-Searches, Violent Pushbacks
Society
Greek Police Detain 21 Italian Extremists, Couldn’t Stop Neo-Nazi Gathering

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.