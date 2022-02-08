x

February 8, 2022

Parliament Approves SNF Donation Contract for Thessaloniki Children’s Hospital

February 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
GREEK PARLIAMENT
(FILE - Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – A donation contract between the Greek state and Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for the construction of a Children’s University Hospital in the city of Thessaloniki was approved in a plenary session at Parliament on Tuesday evening.

It was supported by New Democracy, Movement for Change (KINAL) and Greek Solution, and it was rejected by the Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25. SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance voted ‘present’ in the proceedings.

Besides the childrens’ hospital, SNF is also committed to building two state-of-the-art general hospitals, one in Sparta and another in Komotini.

The hospitals will be incorporated into the Greek National Health System.

ANKARA - Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay repeated demands for Greece to remove troops from islands near Turkey’s coast and disputed waters around Kastellorizo and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean.

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 in Astoria held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita (the Greek New Year’s bread) on February 1 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

WHITESTONE, NY – The Greek Afternoon School of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone celebrated the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters following the Divine Liturgy on February 6.

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden met with Germany's new leader Monday and vowed the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine.

