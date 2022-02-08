Parliament Approves SNF Donation Contract for Thessaloniki Children’s Hospital

Politics
Turkey Wants Waters Around Greek Islands, Greek Troops Off
ANKARA - Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay repeated demands for Greece to remove troops from islands near Turkey’s coast and disputed waters around Kastellorizo and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean.
Associations
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Celebrates the New Year
ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 in Astoria held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita (the Greek New Year’s bread) on February 1 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Church
Holy Cross Whitestone Celebrates the Three Hierarchs & Greek Letters
WHITESTONE, NY – The Greek Afternoon School of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone celebrated the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters following the Divine Liturgy on February 6.