Parliament Approves SNF Donation Contract for Thessaloniki Children’s Hospital

Politics

ATHENS – A donation contract between the Greek state and Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for the construction of a Children’s University Hospital in the city of Thessaloniki was approved in a plenary session at Parliament on Tuesday evening.

It was supported by New Democracy, Movement for Change (KINAL) and Greek Solution, and it was rejected by the Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25. SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance voted ‘present’ in the proceedings.

Besides the childrens’ hospital, SNF is also committed to building two state-of-the-art general hospitals, one in Sparta and another in Komotini.

The hospitals will be incorporated into the Greek National Health System.