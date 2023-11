Politics

(Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A proposal for setting up an Inquiry Committee to investigate the fatal train collision at Tempi (Feb. 28, 2023) was approved by the Hellenic Parliament’s plenary session in a roll call vote on Wednesday evening.

The proposal, first tabled by the Communist Party of Greece and titled ‘The investigation of the Tempi crime and all aspects related to it’, was approved by 266 MPs (out of 298 MPs who voted) and rejected by the 32 MPs of PASOK-KINAL.

The committee will comprise 31 members, representing all parties proportionally.