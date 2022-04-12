Parliament Approves €2.6B Supplementary Sudget for 2022

Economy

ATHENS – A supplementary budget of 2.6 billion euros for 2022 was approved in a plenary vote in Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

It was approved by New Democracy, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) and Greek Solution, and it was rejected by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25.

The supplementary budget had been incorporated in a finance ministry bill which included several European Union directives, also approved by the plenary.