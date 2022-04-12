x

April 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Parliament Approves €2.6B Supplementary Sudget for 2022

April 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[350780] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΗ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis, FILE)

ATHENS – A supplementary budget of 2.6 billion euros for 2022 was approved in a plenary vote in Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

It was approved by New Democracy, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) and Greek Solution, and it was rejected by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25.

The supplementary budget had been incorporated in a finance ministry bill which included several European Union directives, also approved by the plenary.

RELATED

Politics
Pyatt: Greece Prepared Early for European Move away from Russian Natural Gas Imports

ATHENS - The steps Greece has taken to become independent of Russian natural gas have placed it ahead of other European countries, outgoing US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said at a press briefing in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

Society
Prosecutors Probing Accused Greek Mom’s Two Daughters Deaths
Politics
Greece’s Northern Port Alexandroupolis Becomes NATO Staging Hub

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings