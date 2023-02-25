x

February 25, 2023

Super League: Parity (0-0) in “G. Karaiskakis”

February 25, 2023
By The National Herald
SUPERLEAGUE Olympiacos Piraeus 0, Panathinaikos 0
Olympiacos Piraeus 0, Panathinaikos 0. Photo: Eurokinissi.

Olympiacos dominated Panathinaikos in all regards, but their MD24 tie in G. Karaiskakis for the Stoiximan Super League remained goalless (0-0). It is quite telling that the red-and-whites had 3 times more attempts to goal than their opponents, but it was Vrousai’s cancelled goal in 89’ that kept that winning 3-pointer at bay.

For Olympiacos, Bakambu had an effort deflected at the post and a goal via Vrousai that got cancelled, along with many lost goal-scoring chances, compared to Panathinakos that posed some threat to Paschalakis no more than 1 time.

OLYMPIACOS (Michel): Paschalakis, Reabciuk (81′ Ramon), Papastathopoulos, Ba, Rodinei, M’Vila, Hwang, Fortounis (81′ Valbuena), Biel (68′ Masouras), Canos (88′ Vrousai), Bakambu (68′ El Arabi).

PANATHINAIKOS (I. Jovanocic): Brignoli, Vagiannidis (61′ Kotsiras), Schenkeveld, Sarlija, Juankar (73′ Puchacz), Kourbelis (73′ Cerin), Perez, Mancini, Palacios, Bernard (88′ Cokaj), Ioannidis (60′ Sporar).

Results from Greek football:

Greece Super League 1

Friday’s Match

Volos NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 1

Saturday’s Matches

AEK Athens 2, Asteras Tripolis 0

PAS Giannina 0, PAOK 0

Olympiacos Piraeus 0, Panathinaikos 0

Sunday’s Matches

Ionikos Nikea FC vs. OFI Crete, 9 a.m.

APO Levadiakos FC vs. Panaitolikos Agrinio, 9 a.m.

Aris Thessaloniki vs. Atromitos Athinon, 12:30 p.m.

 

Greek Standings

Super League 1

GP            Pts

Panathinaikos     24            55

AEK Athens           23            53

Olympiacos Piraeus            24            50

PAOK      24            48

Volos NPS              24            36

Aris Thessaloniki 23            34

Atromitos Athinon             22            28

Panaitolikos Agrinio           23            27

Asteras Tripolis    24            24

OFI Crete                23            23

PAS Giannina       24            23

Ionikos Nikea FC 23            15

PAS Lamia 1964 24            13

APO Levadiakos FC             23            13

