Super League: Parity (0-0) in “G. Karaiskakis”

Olympiacos dominated Panathinaikos in all regards, but their MD24 tie in G. Karaiskakis for the Stoiximan Super League remained goalless (0-0). It is quite telling that the red-and-whites had 3 times more attempts to goal than their opponents, but it was Vrousai’s cancelled goal in 89’ that kept that winning 3-pointer at bay.
For Olympiacos, Bakambu had an effort deflected at the post and a goal via Vrousai that got cancelled, along with many lost goal-scoring chances, compared to Panathinakos that posed some threat to Paschalakis no more than 1 time.
OLYMPIACOS (Michel): Paschalakis, Reabciuk (81′ Ramon), Papastathopoulos, Ba, Rodinei, M’Vila, Hwang, Fortounis (81′ Valbuena), Biel (68′ Masouras), Canos (88′ Vrousai), Bakambu (68′ El Arabi).
PANATHINAIKOS (I. Jovanocic): Brignoli, Vagiannidis (61′ Kotsiras), Schenkeveld, Sarlija, Juankar (73′ Puchacz), Kourbelis (73′ Cerin), Perez, Mancini, Palacios, Bernard (88′ Cokaj), Ioannidis (60′ Sporar).
Results from Greek football:
Greece Super League 1
Friday’s Match
Volos NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 1
Saturday’s Matches
AEK Athens 2, Asteras Tripolis 0
PAS Giannina 0, PAOK 0
Olympiacos Piraeus 0, Panathinaikos 0
Sunday’s Matches
Ionikos Nikea FC vs. OFI Crete, 9 a.m.
APO Levadiakos FC vs. Panaitolikos Agrinio, 9 a.m.
Aris Thessaloniki vs. Atromitos Athinon, 12:30 p.m.
Greek Standings
Super League 1
GP Pts
Panathinaikos 24 55
AEK Athens 23 53
Olympiacos Piraeus 24 50
PAOK 24 48
Volos NPS 24 36
Aris Thessaloniki 23 34
Atromitos Athinon 22 28
Panaitolikos Agrinio 23 27
Asteras Tripolis 24 24
OFI Crete 23 23
PAS Giannina 24 23
Ionikos Nikea FC 23 15
PAS Lamia 1964 24 13
APO Levadiakos FC 23 13