Super League: Parity (0-0) in “G. Karaiskakis”

Olympiacos dominated Panathinaikos in all regards, but their MD24 tie in G. Karaiskakis for the Stoiximan Super League remained goalless (0-0). It is quite telling that the red-and-whites had 3 times more attempts to goal than their opponents, but it was Vrousai’s cancelled goal in 89’ that kept that winning 3-pointer at bay.

For Olympiacos, Bakambu had an effort deflected at the post and a goal via Vrousai that got cancelled, along with many lost goal-scoring chances, compared to Panathinakos that posed some threat to Paschalakis no more than 1 time.

OLYMPIACOS (Michel): Paschalakis, Reabciuk (81′ Ramon), Papastathopoulos, Ba, Rodinei, M’Vila, Hwang, Fortounis (81′ Valbuena), Biel (68′ Masouras), Canos (88′ Vrousai), Bakambu (68′ El Arabi).

PANATHINAIKOS (I. Jovanocic): Brignoli, Vagiannidis (61′ Kotsiras), Schenkeveld, Sarlija, Juankar (73′ Puchacz), Kourbelis (73′ Cerin), Perez, Mancini, Palacios, Bernard (88′ Cokaj), Ioannidis (60′ Sporar).

Results from Greek football:

Greece Super League 1

Friday’s Match

Volos NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 1

Saturday’s Matches

AEK Athens 2, Asteras Tripolis 0

PAS Giannina 0, PAOK 0

Olympiacos Piraeus 0, Panathinaikos 0

Sunday’s Matches

Ionikos Nikea FC vs. OFI Crete, 9 a.m.

APO Levadiakos FC vs. Panaitolikos Agrinio, 9 a.m.

Aris Thessaloniki vs. Atromitos Athinon, 12:30 p.m.

Greek Standings

Super League 1

GP Pts

Panathinaikos 24 55

AEK Athens 23 53

Olympiacos Piraeus 24 50

PAOK 24 48

Volos NPS 24 36

Aris Thessaloniki 23 34

Atromitos Athinon 22 28

Panaitolikos Agrinio 23 27

Asteras Tripolis 24 24

OFI Crete 23 23

PAS Giannina 24 23

Ionikos Nikea FC 23 15

PAS Lamia 1964 24 13

APO Levadiakos FC 23 13