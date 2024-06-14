x

June 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 85ºF

SPORTS

Paris Olympics Organizers Say Swimming Events Still Set for the Cleaned-Up Seine after Heavy Rains

June 13, 2024
By Associated Press
seine
Athletes dive and swim in the Seine River from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Olympic Games in Paris, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland  — Despite the complication of recent heavy rain, swimming in the River Seine is still the plan at the Paris Olympics after a $1.5 billion investment to improve the water quality.

“No reasons to doubt,” International Olympic Committee executive Christophe Dubi said Thursday at an online briefing after hearing from city officials and Summer Games organizers. “We are confident that we will swim in the Seine this summer.”

Marathon swimmers and triathletes are scheduled to plunge into the cleaned-up waters after the Olympics open July 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo have promised to take a dip and show their citizens and visiting athletes all is well.

Key to the cleaning up has been digging a huge reservoir next to Austerlitz train station to collect excess rainwater and prevent bacteria-laden waste entering the river.

Heavy rains that overwhelmed old sewers in Paris prevented some test events for the Olympics from taking place last August.

Organizers also have not been lucky with the weather so far this summer.

Those downpours have complicated the issue, Dubi acknowledged, though said the update Thursday was “very reassuring.”

In other Paris Olympics news — from 124 years ago — the IOC awarded France an extra medal Thursday from the 1900 Summer Games and took it from Britain.

The silver medal won by Lloyd Hildebrand in men’s 25-kilometer cycling has now been credited to France because, the IOC executive board decided, “even though Hildebrand was a British citizen, he was born and brought up in France, and competed for a French club before and after Paris 1900.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Lionel Messi and Defending Champion Argentina Still Hungry for Titles Ahead of Copa America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi won the World Cup in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and wants to show he has the hunger to win some more.

SPORTS
Rafael Nadal Says He Will Not Play Wimbledon and Instead Will Prepare for the Olympics in Sweden
SPORTS
Ukraine Arrives at Euro 2024 to a Patriotic Welcome and Vivid Reminder of the War at Home

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Rare Flash Flood Emergency, Florida Prepares for More Heavy Rainfall in Coming Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida as residents prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detain homeless people and use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, according to a sweeping federal civil rights investigation of law enforcement in the nation's fifth-largest city.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that “tourism development should be sustainable, resilient, fair, and participatory” and that “the dividend of growth should be distributed as fairly as possible throughout the country.

DETROIT — Tesla shareholders voted Thursday to restore CEO Elon Musk's record $44.

WASHINGTON  — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.