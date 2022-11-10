x

Paris Metro Workers Strike for Wage Hike, Disrupt Commutes

November 10, 2022
By Associated Press
France Inflation Protest
A woman walks by a closed subway station Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation.

Expecting major disruptions on their morning commutes, many Parisians biked or walked to work. Others took buses that were provided as an alternative way to reach offices and workplaces, or reverted to their pandemic lockdown routines and worked from home.

Protest rallies were planned in Paris and other French cities later Thursday, amid deepening worker discontent around Europe.

The strikes in France build on multiple union actions in recent months by French workers demanding higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. Last month, a strike by oil refinery workers caused nationwide fuel shortages that disrupted lives and businesses. The French government intervened to force them back to work.

Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes in recent months over soaring inflation. Nurses, pilots, postal workers. railway staff and others have walked off the job, seeking wages that keep pace with inflation as Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices.

Labor unions also have organized street protests to pressure governments to do more to ease rising bills even as European leaders have passed energy relief packages.

Nationwide general strikes over cost of living increases caused by inflation and higher energy costs linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine snarled traffic through much of Belgium and shut down public services in Greece on Wednesday.

 

France Grants Port to Migrant Rescue Ship amid Italy Rift

NICE, France — France will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks after Italy refused them entry, the country's interior minister said Thursday.

Palestinian Seeks Early Release in Case That Shook Jerusalem
Russia’s Putin Won’t Attend Upcoming G-20 Summit in Bali

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

MANHASSET, NY – John P. Vellios, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and godfather, fell asleep in the Lord on November 6 in Manhasset.

ATHENS — Greek authorities say they have found the body of another victim from last week's shipwreck of an overloaded migrant smuggling boat in the western Aegean Sea, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28.

The United States' education ranks are slipping nationally and globally.

