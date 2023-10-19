x

October 19, 2023

Paris Bed Bugs Found in Athens Riviera Hotel, Infestation Not Seen

October 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ATHENS – French tourists to Greece apparently brought bed bugs plaguing Paris with them, the insects found in a hotel that had to close one its wings in the facility on the so-called Athens Riviera that has high-end accommodations.

The President of the Food and Tourism Workers Union Giorgos Hotzoglou toild Open TV that, “Some of the guests, mainly from France, carried the insects and unfortunately they also got stuck in the hotel.”

Despite the public health risk he wouldn’t name the hotel but said that, “There is a big problem with mattresses in hotels,” and that it’s too expensive for small and medium-sized hotels to replace them if they’re infested.

He said it was the only known case in Greece although public health officials have warned the bugs can be spread on public transportation as well and are proving almost impossible to get rid of, showing immunity to eradication methods.

The problem has brought near-panic in Paris where they were found in hotels ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games coming to the city and they were found on the metro and trains, in movie theaters and the airport.

The problem gets worse in late summer especially as tourists move around between countries during the peak travel period and can carry the insects with them on clothing, their persons and luggage.

The National Herald

