Parcel Bomb Sent to Thessaloniki Court Judge Defused, Security Breach

Society

THESSALONIKI – Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis said a security gap at the courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki that allowed a parcel bomb to reach a judge -who didn’t open it – was “quite serious.”

“For such a device to reach the office of the President of the Appeals Court judges and from there to the office of another President shows that something is obviously not working well in the checks,” he told Open TV channel.

“There is a gate that does not have an x-ray machine, but that does not mean that everything that passes through there should not go through the (other) machine,” allowing a security breach at the courthouse that was bombed previously.

The Supreme Court and the court’s prosecutor’s office asked the ministry to install mail and parcel scanners in every court to detect potentially dangerous objects and “ensure the safety and unhindered access” of citizens and officials. “We express our deep regret, but also our strong concern on the targeting, once again, of judicial officials who carry out the work of implementing the laws,” the statement, signed by the Court’s spokesperson, Judge Panagiotis Lymberopoulos, and the Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court Konstantinos Tzavelas, said.

The judge who received the parcel found it suspicious and didn’t open it, calling court police who evacuated the building, which had few people because of a lawyer’ strike. Army bomb experts scanned the package and defused the bomb.