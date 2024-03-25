Parades Throughout Greece on March 25

Society

Smiles of joy and expressions of national pride are evident on the faces of those who marched for Greek Independence Day in the Central Greece city of Trikala. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Like every year except during the pandemic, this year too, the national capital and cities all over Greece honored the anniversary of the beginning of the great Liberation Struggle with seas of blue and white, parades, and celebratory events.

Athens and all other metropolises were adorned with flags and the parade leaders appointed by the mayors did their duty. On March 25th, starting bright and early in the morning, the official programs began with the joyful ringing of all the church bells, as the Annunciation of the Theotokos is also celebrated.

After the Divine Liturgy in the churches, wreath-laying ceremonies followed at the monuments of each municipality, highlighted by the celebratory speeches of the mayors and local authorities, and the singing of the National Anthem.

The events culminated with the parades of the student youth, boy and girl scouts, and local cultural, and athletic associations. Traditional dances by dance groups or schools were also scheduled.

However, within the framework of the anniversary events, several municipalities did not settle for the typical, but also planned a series of special activities for these days and especially this weekend, including theatrical performances, lectures, screenings, and exhibitions.