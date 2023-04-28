Parade Grand Marshal George Logothetis Speaks to TNH

United States

NEW YORK – George M. Logothetis, Executive Chairman of Libra Group and Grand Marshal for this year’s New York Greek Independence Parade, spoke with The National Herald about the honor, the Greek-American community, Greece, and what it means to be a leader.

TNH: First of all, what are your feelings about being the Grand Marshal of the Greek Independence Parade in New York?

George Logothetis: I feel very full of pride and purpose to be selected to be the Grand Marshal. I am truly honored, grateful, and humbled to be representing our community in such a manner, and am looking forward to celebrating Greek Independence Day with the honorees and participants at the gala and the parade. We have so very much to be grateful for as Greek-Americans living here in the USA – there are many ancient values from the ancient world in our genes, yet we have all the possibilities of the modern world by living here.

TNH: As a business leader, how important is it to have contact with the central pillars of the Greek-American community?

GL: We have so many good friends in the Greek-American community who are pillars of strength in their respective industries. Good men and women who lead from the front and set the right tone for us all to follow and admire. We share a common ancestry, a powerful bond through our DNA and shared Greek culture. The strength to push forward alongside the courage to keep going in the face of resistance. Greek-Americans continue to bring outstanding contributions that extend beyond the U.S. from business to politics, philanthropy, medicine, and culture. We are a proud community that is stronger and wiser together as one.

TNH: Have you developed any support programs, especially for young Greek professionals? To what extent do you believe that the economy of new technologies and startups could realistically lead the Greek economy to the next level?

GL: Through our independently-run organization, Libra Philanthropies, we actively support many Greek communities around the world, particularly those who might be underserved and overlooked. Indeed, the genesis of all our social programs was the Internship Program, which was started in 2011 with 10 young Greeks from Greece and has now become a global program with interns from all over the world. It started because we were angry at how young Greeks were viewed and we decided to contribute to the solution and not complain about the problem. Today, more than a decade later, that very program takes each year 70-80 young people from around the world and places them somewhere within Libra Group for a period of up to five months. What started in Greece has become a global symbol of hope to many and we have had Heads of State from many countries ask us to bring the program to their nation. I’m proud that this program started with Greek roots and now has an international scale.

We also recently created WE LEAD in Greece, a program to encourage women of all ages specifically in tech and other critical fields that they can be ‘more than’. They can excel and we can jointly be part of reducing the inequality in participation and possibility within the workforce. Another program is Envolve Greece, which we founded in the midst of the crisis, and has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Envolve Greece has helped to redefine and redesign the entrepreneurship landscape in Greece.

I absolutely believe the economy of new tech and startups can, and is leading the Greek economy to the next level. We live, breathe and see this every day. Excellence has taken over from crisis with so many young startups innovating and leading the way. And, lest we forget, hope is free. We just need to be reminded of this every now and then.

TNH: In Greece, we have a longstanding debate about whether we can produce new leaders in all fields. What does ‘leader’ mean to you?

GL: A leader to me means someone who is followed without asking to be followed. Someone of strong moral authority who leads with the notion of ‘we’ in mind and not ‘me’. Someone who can inspire hope to the hopeless whilst simultaneously keeping others free from hubris and is full of humility. A leader is a person who can effortlessly breathe the oxygen of inspiration to others. Someone who is selfless for the most part but selfish when needed to be. The selfless/selfish pendulum needs wise governance as a leader cannot be everything to everyone; there are times when protection of self is needed. Someone who is kind and thoughtful of others yet can easily make the hard decisions.

As General Petraeus once said to me, “George. Leadership counts.” He is so right.

TNH: Is Greece now an investment-friendly country?

GL: I am very optimistic about the future of Greece and the Greek people around the world. There are only 20 million of us, but the achievements have been stunning.

The crisis endured was terrible yet instructive. Tragic in so many ways, yet enabling of change in others. And a life without crisis is not a life.

Thank God the country stayed in the Eurozone and is part of a greater European fabric for security, investment, and governance. The darker forces pulling Greece to the abyss were contained and Greece stayed part of the European family. We have many to thank for that, but predominantly the USA, which took the lead in keeping Greece within the European framework.

There are so many people of excellence in Greece who have more oxygen [thanks to] that excellence today than many years ago.

Libra Group has a lot of business in Greece. We did not have an easy time for some years, especially during the period from 2017-2020. That is life – problems and crises are there to be overcome with courage and resilience. For it takes courage. And one must never waste a crisis.

Our businesses in Greece now are thriving and growing. We view the country as a hub for much of the greater regional growth our group is going through. Just recently, our energy company in Greece expanded to Croatia and Poland; our shipping company came second in the bid to acquire the Port of Haifa (and was run from Greece); and we are growing our local hospitality company very dramatically and expect it to be the first hospitality group in the world to use electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) to shuttle customers between the islands.

We are also contemplating expanding our USA + Canadian film production business to Greece, and are contemplating the creation of an R+D/Innovation lab for our marine business.

Greece counts for us very much.

TNH: From the time of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance until today, do you believe that prejudices in the labor market and entrepreneurial community have been effectively reduced?

GL: I think the reality of racial injustice is more apparent to many, but work clearly remains to be done. One cannot overturn centuries of oppression both visible (and invisible) in one year or one decade. It takes generational change and a collective will. The Greeks are a people who faced oppression for centuries and today, Black Americans and people of color, the Jewish people, women, and many others continue to face invisible ceilings for advancement, and deep and latent systemic disadvantages.

Giving voice to their truths and providing programs directed at supporting the unique needs of these communities of course helps. We are proud of all the work we have done with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and indeed all of our philanthropic programs. They are empowerment-based for the most part. More than based. So much of our group has been constructed and created by believing in people who once were not believed in. Seeing the invisible advantages where others see visible disadvantages. We are proud of these leaders who have risen up and shown the non-believers what is possible and what can be done – not just what is impossible and cannot be done. Our differences, we believe, make us stronger.