x

June 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Parade for Israel in NYC Focuses on Solidarity This Year as Gaza War Casts a Grim Shadow

June 2, 2024
By Associated Press
new-york-israel-parade
Participants dance as they take part in the Celebrate Israel Parade Sunday, June 2, 2019, in New York. A New York City parade for Israel that annually draws masses of people will step off Sunday with tight security and a stress on solidarity amid the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)

NEW YORK  — An annual New York City parade for Israel that draws thousands of people is scheduled to hit the streets Sunday with heightened security and a focus on solidarity during the war in Gaza.

The parade comes almost eight months after the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the deadliest in Israel’s history. The parade in the past was dubbed “Celebrate Israel,” but organizers said the exuberant atmosphere would be paused this year given the war and Israeli hostages still being held in captivity, as well as outbursts of antisemitism worldwide.

The parade, now called “Israel Day on Fifth” because of the route along Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street in Manhattan, will instead focus on solidarity, strength and resilience, said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“This is not a mood of confetti and music,” Treyger said. “This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity.”

The parade, which is in its 59th year, kicks off at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is expected to draw more than 40,000 participants, including Israeli dignitaries, celebrities and some of the hostages’ families.

There was never a thought of cancelling the parade this year, Treyger said, despite what he termed an astronomical rise in antisemitism.

“This is a moment that we have to meet,” he said.

But there will be significant security.

New York Police Department officials said Friday they plan to implement measures typically used for high-profile events such as New Year’s Eve and July 4. That includes drones, K-9 units, bike patrols, fencing and barriers and designated entry points for spectators all along the parade route.

Backpacks, large bags and coolers will be prohibited. Spectators will have to pass through metal detectors and only be allowed to line the east side of Fifth Avenue, with police blocking off the west side.

City officials stressed Friday there were no specific or credible threats to either the parade or the city and any protestors have the right to demonstrate so long as its done peacefully.

“We’re not going to allow any unlawfulness and any disruption of any celebration of one’s heritage in this city,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a security briefing.

The parade represents the first large-scale Jewish event in the city since the war started, although there have been roughly 2,800 protests in the city, with about 1,300 of them related to the conflict, the Democrat said.

Israel faces growing international criticism for its strategy of systematic destruction in Gaza, at a huge cost in civilian lives. Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the besieged territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

RELATED

Politics
Trump’s Attacks on US Justice System after Guilty Verdict Could Be Useful to Autocrats Like Putin

NEW YORK - After his historic guilty verdict in his hush money case, Donald Trump attacked the U.

Politics
Republicans Join Trump’s Attacks on Justice System and Campaign of Vengeance after Guilty Verdict
Politics
Biden Details a 3-Phase Hostage Deal Aimed at Winding Down the War in Gaza

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

PARIS  — After the French Open marathon came the sprints.

NEW YORK  — An annual New York City parade for Israel that draws thousands of people is scheduled to hit the streets Sunday with heightened security and a focus on solidarity during the war in Gaza.

ATHENS - Covering its bets while moving fast toward sustainable energy and green power, Greece also aims to become a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, cutting into promises to reduce the effects of climate change.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.