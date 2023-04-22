Pappas, Hellenic Caucus Leadership Denounce Planned F-16 Upgrades Sale to Turkey

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On April 21, Congressional Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Vice-Chairs Reps. Dina Titus (NV-01) and Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) released statements in opposition to reports earlier this week of the Biden Administration’s planned sale of $259 million of avionics software upgrades to Turkey for its existing fleet of F-16 aircraft.

“I am disappointed the Administration has moved forward with this sale without fully addressing Turkey’s reckless behavior in the Aegean,” said Congressman Pappas. “I’m relieved this sale does not include F-16 modernization kits, but the Administration must address the collocation risks and NATO security architecture concerns I’ve previously expressed so long as Turkey continues to possess the Russian S-400 missile system. Until then, I will continue working with our bipartisan Caucus members to oppose the sale of F-16 modernization kits and new F-16s to Turkey.”

“President Erdogan has become infamous for his bellicose rhetoric and prominent role as a destabilizing factor in the Eastern Mediterranean. He must be held accountable for his increased aggression and behavior that undermines U.S. interests and not rewarded with any military sale. The United States must remain steadfast in its commitment not to provide Turkey with weapons it will use to continue threatening its peaceful neighbors,” said Congressman Bilirakis.

“Nearly one year ago, Prime Minister Mitsotakis spoke before Congress to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Greece and highlight Erdogan’s unwarranted aggression and thousands of illegal overflights above Greek islands,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “Erdogan has also chosen to align himself with Iran’s Raisi and Russia’s Vladamir Putin. Simply put, he cannot be trusted. As a proud Greek American and member of the Hellenic Caucus, it’s extremely concerning to me that the Biden Administration is ignoring these actions and our warnings. I join my Hellenic colleagues in condemning this sale and encourage my colleagues to think carefully before approving any future sales to Turkey.”

“My Hellenic Caucus colleagues and I have urged President Biden and the State Department not to reward Turkey with F-16s for continually violating Greece’s territorial sovereignty. While these software upgrades for their current fleet will improve communications with NATO and overall safety, the Biden Administration still needs to explain how they’re working to disincentivize Turkey’s antagonistic actions toward our NATO ally and democratic partner, Greece. Too many issues persist for any sale of F-16s to move forward,” said Congresswoman Titus.

Background:

Pappas and the members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus have led a bipartisan push opposing the Biden Administration’s effort to sell F-16s to Turkey and the Erdogan government since it was first proposed.

In May of 2022, Congressman Pappas announced his opposition to the Biden administration’s proposal to sell advanced weapons and equipment to Turkey in light of its continued violation of U.S. law and its increasingly belligerent rhetoric and aggression towards Greece.

In November of 2021, Pappas led over 40 House members in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing US plans to sell Turkey F-16s and demanding information from the State Department following recent reports of a request from Turkey to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and dozens of modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the United States.