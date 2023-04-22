x

April 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Pappas, Hellenic Caucus Leadership Denounce Planned F-16 Upgrades Sale to Turkey

April 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Election 2022 New Hampshire House
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH). (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – On April 21, Congressional Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Vice-Chairs Reps. Dina Titus (NV-01) and Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) released statements in opposition to reports earlier this week of the Biden Administration’s planned sale of $259 million of avionics software upgrades to Turkey for its existing fleet of F-16 aircraft.

“I am disappointed the Administration has moved forward with this sale without fully addressing Turkey’s reckless behavior in the Aegean,” said Congressman Pappas. “I’m relieved this sale does not include F-16 modernization kits, but the Administration must address the collocation risks and NATO security architecture concerns I’ve previously expressed so long as Turkey continues to possess the Russian S-400 missile system. Until then, I will continue working with our bipartisan Caucus members to oppose the sale of F-16 modernization kits and new F-16s to Turkey.”

“President Erdogan has become infamous for his bellicose rhetoric and prominent role as a destabilizing factor in the Eastern Mediterranean. He must be held accountable for his increased aggression and behavior that undermines U.S. interests and not rewarded with any military sale. The United States must remain steadfast in its commitment not to provide Turkey with weapons it will use to continue threatening its peaceful neighbors,” said Congressman Bilirakis.

“Nearly one year ago, Prime Minister Mitsotakis spoke before Congress to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Greece and highlight Erdogan’s unwarranted aggression and thousands of illegal overflights above Greek islands,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “Erdogan has also chosen to align himself with Iran’s Raisi and Russia’s Vladamir Putin. Simply put, he cannot be trusted. As a proud Greek American and member of the Hellenic Caucus, it’s extremely concerning to me that the Biden Administration is ignoring these actions and our warnings. I join my Hellenic colleagues in condemning this sale and encourage my colleagues to think carefully before approving any future sales to Turkey.”

“My Hellenic Caucus colleagues and I have urged President Biden and the State Department not to reward Turkey with F-16s for continually violating Greece’s territorial sovereignty. While these software upgrades for their current fleet will improve communications with NATO and overall safety, the Biden Administration still needs to explain how they’re working to disincentivize Turkey’s antagonistic actions toward our NATO ally and democratic partner, Greece. Too many issues persist for any sale of F-16s to move forward,” said Congresswoman Titus.

Background:

Pappas and the members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus have led a bipartisan push opposing the Biden Administration’s effort to sell F-16s to Turkey and the Erdogan government since it was first proposed.

In May of 2022, Congressman Pappas announced his opposition to the Biden administration’s proposal to sell advanced weapons and equipment to Turkey in light of its continued violation of U.S. law and its increasingly belligerent rhetoric and aggression towards Greece.

In November of 2021, Pappas led over 40 House members in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing US plans to sell Turkey F-16s and demanding information from the State Department following recent reports of a request from Turkey to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and dozens of modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the United States.

RELATED

Events
Hellenic Medical Society Hosted 12th Annual Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Award Symposium

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) hosted the 12th Annual Dr.

Culture
‘What’s in a Life’ Reveals Greece’s Nazi Occupation Everyday Suffering
United States
California’s Apóla Greek Grill is One of U.S.’ Hottest Fast Casual Startups

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.