x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Pappas Condemns Erdogan Speech at UN General Assembly

September 20, 2022
By TNH Staff
Election 2022 What to Watch
FILE - Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, speaks during a hearing on March 14, 2022, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – On September 20, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the Hellenic Caucus, issued the following statement condemning Turkish President Erdogan’s remarks to the United Nations General Assembly:

“I strongly condemn President Erdogan’s inflammatory and blatantly hypocritical remarks at the United Nations General Assembly earlier today.”

“Erdogan’s speech was riddled with disingenuous claims and baseless accusations against Greece. He called for the world to respect the sovereignty and independence of nations, despite continuing to occupy the northern third of the Republic of Cyprus in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, regularly violating Greek sovereignty with territorial overflights, and questioning Greece’s territorial claims in the Aegean. And he falsely declared that Turkey’s foreign policy is driven by the pursuit of peace and conflict resolution through dialogue, while he and senior Turkish officials have utilized increasingly bellicose rhetoric to threaten war against Greece.”

“President Erdogan falsely claims to be a strong ally of NATO despite continuing to possess Russian S-400 missiles, undermining alliance solidarity in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and threatening Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, and that is why I will continue to lead efforts in Congress to block the sale of F-16s to Turkey and hold Erdogan accountable for his actions.”

Background:

In August 2022, Pappas led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in expressing concern about recent reports that Turkey is considering further acquisitions of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

In July 2022, Pappas secured an amendment in the House National Defense Authorization Act to limit the sale of F-16s to Turkey.

In November 2021, Pappas led a bipartisan letter expressing concerns about the sale of F-16s to Turkey.

RELATED

Associations
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Distributes over 1,000 Backpacks at Annual Event

ASTORIA – Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens hosted a Back to School Festival on September 10, sponsored by Hydro Quebec, Champlain Hudson Power Express, Mega Contracting, Heroes Basketball, JetBlue, Queens Together, and Chip City.

United States
HACF Presents NY Premiere of Tsontakis’ Work
Politics
Gianaris Partners with GNY LECET, Woodside on the Move for Backpack Giveaway

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings