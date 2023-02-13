Pappas & Bilirakis New Co-Chairs of Bipartisan Congressional Hellenic Caucus

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – Co-Chairs Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-012) and Vice Co-Chairs Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01) on February 7 were joined by fellow members of Congress, foreign diplomats, and the public at the Delphi Economic Forum to celebrate the launch of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus for the 118th Congress.

“As a proud Greek-American, I’m honored to launch the Hellenic Caucus for the 118th Congress,” said Co-Chairman Pappas. “I’m committed to working alongside our bipartisan caucus leaders to advance sound policy that promotes the values of Hellenism and strengthens the relationship between the United States, Greece, and Cyprus. We must work to bolster security cooperation, strengthen economic ties, and deepen energy cooperation with our democratic allies in the Eastern Mediterranean. I look forward to building on the successes from the last Congress and continuing this work with a growing bipartisan group of Hellenic Caucus members.”

“Greece and Cyprus have proven to be strong and unwavering allies of the United States. Their strategic location, natural resources and intellectual capital create a natural partnership to address economic, energy and counter-terrorism issues in the Middle East and Europe,” said Co-Chairman Bilirakis. “With the instability Russia has created in the region it is more important than ever to have reliable allies working together to advance our shared interests. As we kick off the 118th Congress, the Hellenic Caucus looks to build upon the success it has previously achieved and to enhance opportunities for greater cooperation between these countries. Doing so is critical for the United States as we seek to promote economic stability and national security.”

“As the daughter of a Greek immigrant, I’m proud to once again be a member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus,” said Vice Co-Chair Malliotakis. “Last Congress our caucus had great bipartisan success in passing policies to support our Eastern Mediterranean allies. I look forward to building on these successes this Congress and further strengthening the trilateral relationship between the U.S., Greece and Cyprus.”

“As the proud granddaughter of a Greek immigrant who came to the U.S. through Ellis Island, my Hellenic heritage has always been close to my heart. When I took the oath of office as a freshman in Congress, I put my hand on my grandfather’s Greek Bible. Even despite not living in an immigrant community, my father taught me the Greek alphabet, showed me our culture’s cuisine, and instilled in me values like philotimo that I’ve worked to honor in my private life and public service,” said Vice Co-Chair Titus. “I’m grateful for Co-Chairman Bilirakis’ leadership and friendship, and look forward to working with our fellow Caucus members to reunite Cyprus, strengthen the U.S.’s alliances with Greece and Cyprus, and facilitate enduring stability in the Western Mediterranean Region.”

Background:

The Hellenic Caucus, founded in 2006, serves to bring a renewed congressional focus on key diplomatic, military, and human rights issues in a critical part of the world. The topics on which the Caucus focuses include increased Turkish aggression, the development of economic and security opportunities with Greece and Cyprus, the conflict on Cyprus, the status of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, energy production in the Eastern Mediterranean, and other developments in the Aegean. Additionally, the Caucus works to strengthen ties between the United States and its most steadfast and reliable allies: Greece and Cyprus.

Hellenic Caucus Members embrace the opportunity to work with world leaders to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for America and our allies. Two of the Hellenic Caucus’ most impressive legislative accomplishments include: passage of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 and the U.S.-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021. These bills sought to strengthen the security and energy efforts between the United States and Greece, Cyprus, and Israel and create a formal organization where these like-minded countries can achieve energy prosperity and help solve Europe’s energy insecurity problems.