Papangelopoulos and Touloupaki Indicted over Their Handling of the Novartis Case

ATHENS – In an irrevocable decision late on Thursday night, a Special Court Judicial Council voted to indict a former alternate minister of justice under the previous SYRIZA-ANEL government, Dimitris Papangelopoulos, and a former chief prosecutor against Corruption, Eleni Touloupaki, to stand trial over their handling of aspects of the Novartis case.

The same ruling has dismissed charges against Touloupaki’s two more junior associates, Christos Ntzouras and Stelios Manolis, as well as newspaper publishers Yiannis Philippakis and Kostas Vaxevanis and journalists Gianna Papadakou and Alexandros Tarkas.

Papangelopoulos and Touloupaki face criminal charges of abusing their power to implicate 10 political figures in the Novartis scandal.