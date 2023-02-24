x

February 24, 2023

PAOK’s Georgios Koutsias Reportedly Close to Chicago Fire Transfer

February 24, 2023
By TNH Staff
Georgios Koutsias Volos
Georgios Koutsias in posession of the ball in a Superleague match during the 2022-2023 season between Volos and Atromitos (Vasilis Oikonomou/Eurokinissi)

NEW YORK – One of Greek football’s rising talents, Georgios Koutsias, is on the verge of making a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire from his current club, PAOK, for a transfer fee of $2.5 million. The contract, according to Greek sports website www.gazzetta.gr, is for four years and will see the 19-year-old striker earn an annual salary of $527,500.

As part of the deal, gazetta.gr reports, PAOK will have a 20% sell-on clause that will entitle them to a percentage of any future transfer fee if the Chicago Fire decide to sell Koutsias in the future. The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days, and Koutsias’ current loan at Volos FC will be terminated should the deal go through.

Born in Thessaloniki, Koutsias is 5’11” and has already made a name for himself in Greek football circles. He has been touted as one of the most promising young players in the country, and his move to MLS could be the first step in a long and successful career.

Koutsias’ arrival in Chicago could also have significant implications for the city’s Greek community. He would be the third Greek-born player to play for the Fire, following in the footsteps of Fotios “Frank” Klopas and Paraskevas “Pari” Pantazopoulos. His presence on the team could help to draw more fans from the Greek community to the club’s matches and increase the team’s popularity in the city.

While Koutsias will face stiff competition in MLS, his youth and talent could help him to develop into a top player in the league. The move to Chicago Fire will also give him the opportunity to play in a new environment and experience a different style of football, which could be beneficial for his long-term development.

With the transfer reportedly close to completion, both Koutsias and Chicago Fire fans will be eagerly anticipating his arrival in the Windy City. If he can live up to his potential and make a name for himself in MLS, he could become a key player for the Fire and a popular figure in Chicago’s Greek community.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

