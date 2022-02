PAOK to Play Gent for Europa Conference League Round of 16

SPORTS

Paok's payers celebrate their qualification after winning in penalties during the Europa Conference League, play-off, second leg, soccer match between PAOK and FC Midtjylland at Toumba, in the northe port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI — Gent will be PAOK’s opponents in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League after the two clubs were paired against each other in Friday’s draw.

The first match will take place on March 10th at the Toumba, and the second leg in Belgium will be on March 17th.

Draw for European soccer competitions:

Europa Conference League Round of 16

First Leg

PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Gent (Belgium)

March 10

Marseille (France) vs. Basel (Switzerland)

Leicester (England) vs. Rennes (France)

Vitesse (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. LASK (Austria)

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Second Leg

March 17

Basel (Switzerland) vs. Marseille (France)

Rennes (France) vs. Leicester (England)

Gent (Belgium) vs. PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)

Roma (Italy) vs. Vitesse (Netherlands)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

LASK (Austria) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

Europa League

Round of 16

First Leg

March 9

Porto (Portugal) vs. Lyon (France)

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

March 10

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. West Ham (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Second Leg

March 17

Lyon (France) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Monaco (France) vs. Braga (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

West Ham (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Spartak Moscow (Russia) vs. Leipzig (Germany)