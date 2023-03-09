x

March 9, 2023

PAOK BC to Retire Branislav Prelević’s Number 7 Jersey

March 9, 2023
By TNH Staff
[357844] 25ο ALL STAR GAME 2022 / 2η ΗΜΕΡΑ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Branislav Prelević introduced at the Greek Basket League's 25th All-Star Game on December 18, 2022. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis / Eurokinissi)

THESSALONIKI – The basketball club PAOK BC is retiring Branislav Prelević number “7” jersey , marking a historic moment for Prelević and the PAOK family. The “black-and-white” basketball team has decided to retire the number “7” jersey as Prelević was the leader and captain of PAOK for a total of 9 years (1988-1996 and 1999-2000), and was one of the top scorers in the Greek league. With “Dikefalos,” he won four titles (1991 Cup Winners’ Cup, 1992 Greek Championship, 1994 Korać Cup, 1995 Greek Cup).

The announcement from the PAOK basketball team reads, “He entered our lives in the summer of 1988 and since he wore the black and white jersey, he changed the course of the history of PAOK basketball team.” The ceremony to honor Branislav Prelević and retire his number “7” jersey will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, before the PAOK – AEK game. It is worth noting that after his playing days were over, Prelević returned to PAOK as an assistant basketball coach in the 2001-2002 season and then became the head coach of PAOK from 2002 to 2005. He also served as the president of the club from 2011 until 2019.

More details regarding the special event and the collectible tickets for the game will be announced soon. Stay tuned.

