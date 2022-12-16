Panos Papazoglou Honored with 2022 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award

General News

NEW YORK – The 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum ‘Sustaining Growth & investment Momentum,’ concluded on December 9 with an official dinner, which is held in honor of the strong political and financial bonds between Greece and the United States. In the context of the dinner, the 2022 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award was presented to EY Greece Managing Partner Panos Papazoglou for his outstanding contribution to Greece.

Under his leadership, through multiple initiatives, EY Greece made significant contributions to the Greek economy and became a reference point among the international investment and business community for the Greek Economy and for Investing in Greece.

The Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award is presented annually to a person or an organization for outstanding contribution in fostering closer ties between Greece and the global business and investment community.

On behalf of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Edward Mermelstein, New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs, welcomed the dinner’s attendees and highlighted the close business and political ties between the U.S. and Greece and the Greek-American entrepreneurs’ significant contribution to New York City’s business growth.

Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis opened the ceremony thanking all those who participated in the Forum, and in particular the dinner’s sponsor John Kalafatis, CEO of Nu Boyana Hellenic Film Studios who aside being a renowned businessman in New York is also well known for investing 50 million euros in Greece for the development of six large-scale film production studios in the area of Thermi. Bornozis then thanked Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, and ATHEX Group CEO Yianos Kontopoulos, who gave the dinner’s keynote remarks.

Bornozis then went on to thank Panos Papazoglou, Managing Partner – EY Greece, for his incredible service during his 35 successful years, 12 of which he served as Managing Partner, with EY.

“Under Mr. Panos Papazoglou’s leadership, EY Greece has become the largest and one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in Greece, with nearly 2,200 employees today, compared to 540 in 2010, attracting some of the brightest minds in the field,” Bornozis said. “Through his public interventions, articles, interviews and, above all, EY’s series of reports and surveys, on a wide range of topics and industries, such as, shipping, logistics, education, leadership, exports and FDI, Panos and the firm’s partners, established EY as a thought leader, often setting the agenda for the future of the Greek economy. He worked passionately to promote Greek entrepreneurship, not least through the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program, but never shied away from urging Greek corporations to reinvent themselves, innovate, digitalize, transform and live up to their environmental, social and governance responsibilities.”

Bornozis concluded his remarks by highlighting his joy and honor at having the opportunity to foster both a working relationship and friendship with such an exceptional person as Mr. Papazoglou.

Alpha Bank General Manager/CFO Lazaros Papagaryfallou then introduced the honoree: “There is an old saying that goes ‘you can tell a man by the distance traveled.’ And this is exactly the reason why we are here today; to reflect upon and celebrate the journey of Panos Papazoglou throughout an – admittedly- illustrious career spanning over three decades.”

Papagaryfallou said: “Throughout his long successful career, he embodied traits as empathy, persistence and excellence, and his leadership is something to admire, celebrate and draw upon. And although the end of his tenure as EY’s Country Managing Partner is now drawing closer, this is but a farewell; I am confident that a man with such a restless spirit as Panos’, will continue to share with us – in other capacities – the wealth of knowledge and experience he has acquired, always staying true to who he truly is: a man of action.”

In his acceptance speech, Papazoglou said: “Thank you, this a real honor!

I know that it is customary on such occasions to declare that one accepts an award on behalf of the organization he represents and its people, but I feel that in this case it is particularly appropriate.

“It has been my privilege to lead EY Greece over the last 12 years, admittedly not an easy period for any Greek company,” he continued. “During this time, EY has grown to become the largest professional services provider in Greece, employing nearly 2,200 people today, from just over 500 in 2011. More importantly, it is recognized by the Greek market as the leading brand and a thought leader in a wide range of issues that collectively form the agenda for Greek entrepreneurship and the sustainable growth of the Greek economy.”

“I may have played a small role in this, but, in all honesty, it would not have been possible without our people, their professionalism, their exceptional skills, their hard work, their energy and enthusiasm,” Papazoglou said. “Bringing together a team like that is the greatest challenge and the most lasting accomplishment one can think of. It would also not have been possible if I had not been guided by EY’s values and its purpose, to build a better working world. Because, at the end of the day, we are all judged by the positive impact our work has for our people, our clients and our communities.”

“So, thank you, once again. And thank you, also, Nicolas and Olga Bornozis, for your hard work over all these years in promoting the image of Greece in the U.S. and the close ties between the two countries. I have been participating in the Capital Link Forum, almost uninterruptedly and I can tell you I will miss these gatherings in the future.”